Facialist to the Stars Keren Bartov Spills Her A-List Skin Secrets (Exclusive)

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Keren Bartov has all the A-list skin secrets!

She is the facialist who got Julia Roberts’ stunning skin Golden Globe-gorgeous and Jessie Buckley looking radiant for her Oscar close-up.

She’s worked with everyone from Teyana Taylor to Kate Hudson to Kim Kardashian.

“Extra” caught up with Keren, who revealed she has a “very unique technique" and uses “five to six medical devices” for perfect skin without surgery.

Lisa Rinna just got one of Keren’s advanced treatments to help tighten her skin, and now she’s sculpted and lifted and ready for the spotlight.

Keren said those treatments are “very powerful and bring maximum results,” like “glowing skin” and “tight skin.”

She also has a special advanced skin serum, one drop of which delivers glowy, camera-ready skin.

Bartov said it works for all skin types, even sensitive skin. It’s essentially a facial in a bottle!