Drake Reveals Dad Dennis Graham’s Cancer Battle

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Drake is getting personal on his new album “Iceman,” which just dropped on Friday.

In the opening song “Make Them Cry,” he reveals his dad Dennis Graham’s cancer diagnosis.

"My dad got cancer right now / We battlin’ stages,” Drake raps. "Trust me when I say there's plenty things that I'd rather be facin’”

He goes on, "For real / And this time, ask me to dig deeper / I'll gladly explain it.”

At another point, he references his mom Sandi and Dennis, rapping, "I have to father my mother and treat my son's grandfather like my older brother," and "I know for sure that my parents / They look at me and see an overcomer / I'm looking back at them and these days / I see an older couple."

After the song was released, Dennis, 71, shared a photo of him and Drake hugging on Instagram.

Graham wrote, “The Ice Man and The Nice Man just doing what we do, don’t get it twisted, 🔜🙏🏽.”

Fans showed their support with comments like, "Sending healing to you and so much love for your son. God bless 🙏🏽🙏🏽🧊."

In 2021, Dennis released the song “Father and Son" on Father’s Day about his relationship with Drake.