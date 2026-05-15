Brooks Nader & ‘Baywatch’ Reboot Cast Share Secrets to Slo-Mo Run (Exclusive)

Stephanie Augello/FOX

Get ready for the return of those iconic red swimsuits, because “Baywatch” is back!

“Extra's” Mona Kosar Abdi was with stars Brooks Nader, Livvy Dunne, Stephen Amell, Hassie Harrison, and Jessica Belkin at FOX Upfronts in NYC to dish on the reboot, which will premiere in January.

The original show is known for the iconic slow-motion run on the beach and it’ll be recreated in the revival!

Hassie said, “Slow motion is a funny thing cause it either makes you look like the coolest person in the world or the lamest and there’s no in between.

The show’s producer gave the Baywatch newbies a tip to perfect the slow-motion run.

Jessica revealed, “If you’re standing in the sand, he said to dig in your toes kind of like you’re wearing heels and it makes your legs and your body look longer.”

Stephen quipped, “He didn’t tell me that.”

Hassie emphasized, "Don’t be flat-footed out there.”

Stephen added, “Pop your calves, now I know!”

Brooks shared another tip, “I would say a really good setting spray.”