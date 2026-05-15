'90 Day Fiancé': Jamal & Colt Get into Heated Confrontation (Exclusive Clip)

TLC

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from part 1 of the “90 Day: The Single Life” Tell-All.

Things get heated between Jamal and Colt… with Kim caught sitting in the middle!

Jamal was dishing it, telling Colt, "I had someone compare me to you one day, because we were raised by single moms. But you let people feel bad for you and you use that to your advantage.”

Jamal said at one point he started to feel bad for Colt, but realized, “That’s his trap. He acts like the victim.”

Colt’s ex Cortney agreed, saying, “Yeah, he acts like a victim.”

The conversation escalated from there as Jamal called out Colt for living with Cortney and her new boyfriend and told Colt to “grow the f**k up."

As the men started yelling at each other, Kim was caught in the middle, telling them, "Hey, I'm sitting right here!"