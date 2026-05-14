Valerie Bertinelli Channeled Divorce & Loss of Eddie Van Halen into Acting Return (Exclusive)

Splash News

After a little break from acting, Valerie Bertinelli is back with a heartfelt and raw performance in the Lifetime original movie “Love, Again.”

“Extra” spoke with Valerie and co-stars Eric McCormack and Henry Czerny about the movie, which is about a woman navigating her husband’s early-onset Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Personally, she dealt with loss when her ex-husband Eddie Van Halen died.

She shared, “I had to be in touch with a lot of my grief, be very present, be very vulnerable, let down all my guards that Valerie, myself, am not used to.”

Henry plays Valerie’s husband in the movie and loved being part of her acting comeback.

He gushed, “I had the privilege of watching the reflowing of Valerie.”

Eric plays a doctor who falls for Valerie’s character after going through his own heartbreaking journey.

He shared, “My character lost his wife some time ago, so when Valerie’s character meets him, she’s meeting a damaged, sad, version of an otherwise happy guy.”

Valerie made the movie around the same time that she was writing her memoir.

She emphasized, “Literally getting emotionally naked and getting vulnerable… So it was actually quite helpful to let me let go and let down a lot of guard.”

Plus, Valerie has been single since her 2022 divorce, and her Canadian co-stars think she might want to look north of the border!