Shania Twain Isn’t Nervous to Host ACM Awards, Wants to Meet Ella Langley (Exclusive)

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Let’s go, girls!

The legendary Shania Twain is gearing up to host the ACM Awards for the first time.

“Extra” spoke with Shania, who has won three ACMs, including Entertainer of the Year.

Twain said she isn’t feeling nervous, but “more excited" to encourage and support all the artists.

She said, “There’s been a lot of new artists recently, so yeah, I get to meet all these new artists… I’m going there in the spirit of bringing maybe some comfort, bringing some encouragement to the performers that might be feeling, you know, nervous or anxious.”

Twain can relate because she’s "been there,” saying, "I know how they’re feeling.”

Shania is looking forward to meeting Lainey Wilson and Ella Langley.

She pointed out, “I would just like to see a celebration of the fact that we are having more diversity. We’re experiencing more open-mindedness in the genre.”

Twain brought up that there are “more females” in the country genre now, adding, “The fact that we are seeing more women — in fact, it’s dominating this year — is because we are recognizing that we’ve not given them enough space and they’ve been underappreciated.”

“That’s really more of my excitement than any one particular artist,” Shania emphasized.

And, of course, Shania will also bring it when it comes to her fashions!

She shared, ‘I want to look my best, it’s Las Vegas. I’m not going to go crazy with too many quick changes because I want to, like, stay composed and I want to enjoy and take it all in."