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Nick Lachey, 52, and ex-wife Jessica Simpson, 45, ended up on the same flight to Hawaii… 20 years after their divorce.

During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Cohen asked if rumors of the run-in were true.

Nick confirmed it happened, adding it was “strangely okay."

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“You know, it's been 20 years since… and so we haven't seen each other in those 20 years and then spent six and a half hours on a flight to Hawaii together.”

He added, "But when I say ‘spent,' I mean in the same vicinity."

“Everyone was very, very cordial, very respectful,” the singer said.

Andy asked if Lachey had his wife Vanessa with him, and Nick said, “Yeah, our whole family.”

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As for Jessica he said, “Her mother and her were together… my former mother-in-law.”

He said Jessica’s ex Eric Johnson was seated elsewhere on the plane with their three kids. “They were all on the plane, but not with us,” he said.

Nick added, “It was honestly, it was fine.”

Back in April, a source told People magazine that Nick and Jessica were spotted having a “nice conversation” on a flight from L.A. to Hawaii.

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“They all had a nice conversation,” the source said. "Nick, Jessica and [Nick's wife] Vanessa. It was very amicable and cordial."

Nick and Jessica were married from 2002-2006 and starred in “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica” together.

He went on to marry Vanessa Lachey in 2011, and they share Camden, 13, Brooklyn, 11 and Phoenix, 9.