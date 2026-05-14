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Lainey Wilson and her beau Devlin “Duck” Hodges are now married!

Days ago, the two tied the knot at the Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tennessee.

Lainey told Vogue magazine, "We wanted it to be special and beautiful, but really welcoming and comfortable for our guests. We tried not to take ourselves too seriously. Being from Louisiana, I wanted to bring in a little bit of Cajun flair, so naturally we hired a 12-piece jazz band called Rebirth and had a Cajun meal from the chefs at my bar, Bell Bottoms Up.”

They exchanged vows on a ledge by a waterfall with Lainey wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown and Devlin opting for a D. Lacquaniti suit.

She shared, "You could hear the water trickling down and birds singing, and we had a nice spring breeze. I arrived in a white horse-drawn carriage and walked down the aisle with my Deddy to join Duck at the altar.”

As for what she saw as she was walking down the aisle, Lainey said, "I have never seen Duck smile as big as he did then. It made me feel giddy about turning the page into this next chapter of marriage. We were both anxious to say ‘I do!’”

After they said “I do,” they enjoyed a “night of good food, good company, and good music.”

She elaborated, "Our family and friends know how to have a good time, and the dance floor was packed all night. To close out a perfect evening, Duck and I followed the band through a send-off line of sparklers and cheering loved ones, climbed into an old white Ford truck, and drove off!”

The wedding happened a year after Duck popped the question at George Jones’ estate in Franklin, Tennessee.

She reminisced, "He had it set up with rose petals and pictures of the two of us from the last five years. We love George Jones, and he knew it would mean a lot to me to do it right there on George’s front porch.”