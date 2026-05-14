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Kylie Jenner was “freaking out” and “scared” to tell her parents when she got pregnant at 19.

While talking with Jake Shane on “Therapuss,” Kylie got candid about her pregnancy with Stormi, her daughter with ex Travis Scott.

Jenner recalled, “I was 19 when I got pregnant… I was freaking out… I was really scared to tell my parents… But there was something just inside of me that knew that I wanted to do this, and I had to make a decision for myself: What do I really want? What can I handle? And even if I have to do this alone or however this is the choice that I'm going to make and then I told my mom… No one was angry at me.”

Kylie kept her pregnancy with Stormi private, and then dropped a video called “To Our Daughter” days after her birth in 2018.

Jake called it the video that “stopped the world,” and Kylie told him, "I didn't realize it was going to be like that. All the reaction videos to people watching it and gathering in the living room, like, ‘This is crazy.’”

Shane pointed out, “Because you didn't leave your house for a while, if I remember. And there was helicopters circling above your house to try to get pap shots of you.”

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Kylie said of that time period, “I really didn't leave the house. I felt like at the time, you know, reflecting back to it, I felt like I was protecting myself. And I was in a way… when I posted that [‘To My Daughter’] video, I sobbed for three hours because it felt like so much weight on my shoulders. And, and just a big thing that I was hiding from the world. And I was, worried about everyone's reactions. And it was just so emotional. And I'm like, ‘Maybe next time I wouldn't do that.’”

Jenner was happy to not hide her second pregnancy with son Aire, whom she welcomed with Scott in 2022. The reality star was bedridden for most of that pregnancy.

"I couldn't leave my bed anyway because I was in so much back pain and sciatica pain,” she said. "And lots of things were happening with my vagina. I was three centimeters dilated for like a month and a half, two months, the baby was falling out. My doctor is like, ‘You have to stay in bed.’”

At another point, Kylie shared more details about her pregnancies, saying, “I have had chronic back pain for three and a half years. It's just starting to get better,” explaining, “My last pregnancy, it really took me out.”

She explained how it started, sharing, "It was 12 weeks into the pregnancy. I just woke up one day and I'm like, ‘Oh, I can't really walk.' And I had crazy sciatica pain and crazy lower back pain.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed, "I was in the best shape of my life for that pregnancy. So, I really had high expectations. I really wanted to work out. I gained 60 lbs. with my daughter. I was 200 lbs. when I went in to give birth to my daughter. Oh, I was like 210 with my son. I gained like 65 lbs. with my son. I was huge.”

Her cravings weren’t helping. Jenner confessed, “I ate everything. I ate a pint of ice cream every night… Just lots of carbs. Bagels. In the beginning, my nausea was horrible with my son. So, if I didn't eat, it'd be really bad.”

Stormi is now 8, and Aire is 4, and Jenner is loving mom life.

She chatted about Stormi and how much she understands about Kylie’s work.

"She knows mommy makes makeup,” Jenner said. "And she loves to go to Ulta… and she likes to buy my things and she likes my lip butter… She knows I'm always leaving for work. I go to the office, I travel. So, I explain to her, you know why this is important, why I need to leave, and I try to keep her involved. I think it's important for her to know what her mom does and why I'm gone.”

Stormi’s also not camera-shy!