Keke Palmer & ‘I Love Boosters’ Cast on What They Boosted from Set! (Exclusive)

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Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, Poppy Liu and Eiza Gonzalez are promoting their crime comedy “I Love Boosters.”

“Extra” spoke with ladies about clicking right away and who broke character the fastest.

Naomi shared, “Taylour is the anchor… It took one hour.”

As for who broke character the fastest, Eiza pointed to Taylour, saying, “It was definitely you.”

Poppy added, “Taylour would ad-lib stuff all the time."

With all the costume changes in the movie, did they boost anything from set?

Keke answered, “I boosted my warmers, like, the comfy stuff.”

Since it was an indie movie, Taylour noted, “You couldn’t take anything 'cause we’re on a budget and we had to give things back.”