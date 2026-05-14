Jesse Solomon Talks ‘Summer House’ Reunion, Surviving Cancer & More on ‘The Bossticks’ Podcast

Bryan Bedder/Bravo

"Summer House" fans are on the edge of their seats as Season 10 reaches its conclusion, promising an explosive reunion.

Jesse Solomon, who became a cast member in Season 8, appeared on Dear Media’s "The Bossticks" podcast on Thursday, and spoke to co-hosts Lauryn and Michael Bosstick about his "Summer House" journey and how it felt to be lied to by his friends and co-stars West Wilson and Amanda Batula about their secret relationship.

He also opened up about surviving cancer twice, most recently while in the public eye.

"I had one of my nuts taken out, and then a year later it spread to the lymph nodes in my stomach and I had four rounds of chemo," Jesse said, adding that he lost his hair as a result. While he said he "felt lucky to have caught it early," he didn't suspect cancer when the hospital told him to come in.

"I was like, 'I must have chlamydia, like, my life is over,'" he joked. When doctors told him he had cancer and would need to have a testicle removed, he still thought, "Am I getting punked right now?"

"I lived a very blessed life up until that point," he said.

"I did start to struggle with my mental health a little bit recently, because I was kind of losing that gratitude," he said, adding that he couldn't understand why he wasn't as happy five years after beating cancer the first time despite being so "lucky." Then, he felt a change.

"I was like, ‘Oh, f**k, did I just, like, set myself up to get cancer again on national television?'" he said of his second battle with the disease.

Jesse praised West for being such a good friend during his cancer journey, and also admitted that close bond led him to make mistakes in pursuing his ex, Ciara Miller.

"I thought I was doing the right thing by checking with my buddy to see if he would be upset if I pursued his ex," Jesse explained. "I didn't realize that that could make her feel objectified."

He went on to say Ciara "means way more" to him than just a hookup, and that he "never meant to make her feel that way."

"It really hurt me to see how upset she was. I wish I had spoken to her first," he said. "She taught me a good lesson."

Jesse's close friendship with West compounded the drama when the secret romance between West and Amanda Batula was revealed, and at the "Summer House" reunion, which West didn't attend.

"I think it's gonna take time to repair the trust that's been lost," Jesse said, adding that it's hard for him because he's friends with everyone involved. "It just, like, hurts deep when you get lied to by people that you're like, really close friends with."

Jesse described having suspicions that West and Amanda were romantically involved, and having them deny it, with West claiming Jesse would be "the first person" he would tell. But Jesse found out along with the rest of the world.

Jesse said that after the pair released their statement announcing the relationship, Amanda apologized "right away" for having "dragged" Jesse into the drama, as fans suspected he knew.

"[West] does apologize, but that's kind of like all he does," Jesse said. "Andy even calls him out for it."

Asked how producer and host Andy Cohen is involved, Jesse revealed he reached out after the reunion.

"He actually sent me a nice text after the reunion, because he saw, like, how hurt I was," Jesse said. Cohen said that after filming more than 150 reality TV reunions, the latest "Summer House" reunion was one of the most dramatic.

"I cried like, a handful of times. I was crying all day. I was a mess," Jesse revealed. "I was crying because I hadn't taken the time to deal with the emotions and the lying."

He went into the reunion under the impression that West would come with "something that was gonna make people feel better," but that apparently didn't happen.

The "Summer House" Season 10 finale is set to air May 19, with the three-part reunion scheduled for May 26, June 2, and June 9.