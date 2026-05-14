Celebrity News May 14, 2026
Jason Biggs & Wife Jenny Mollen Split
“American Pie” star Jason Biggs and wife Jenny Mollen have called it quits after 18 years of marriage.
A rep for the couple told People magazine that they are separated, but remain on “great terms.”
They even celebrated his 48th birthday together with their two sons Lazlo, 8, and Sid, 12.
Another source told the outlet, "They are very much connected. I have no doubt that they will remain on excellent terms.”
It is unclear how long they’ve been separated. In November, Jenny posted an Instagram with Jason, writing, "A totally approachable couple not trying to seduce you.”
In 2007, they met on the set of “My Best Friend’s Girl,” and then eloped the following year.