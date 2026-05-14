Eiza González on Feeling Starstuck by Henry Cavill & Jake Gyllenhaal (Exclusive)

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Eiza González is dishing on her new Guy Ritchie action-thriller “In the Grey.”

“Extra” spoke with Eiza about her role as Rachel Wild, who she describes as unfazed, smart, and fearless.

She said, “It’s nice when you get roles where you really get to develop a strength as a character itself… When I watched Guy Ritchie movies, I always felt that the female characters were quite strong and bold and kind of fearless. I’ve done, you know, three films with him now and from all the characters I’ve ever played… she has to sort of carry this weight with her confidence and so she takes the room, she takes the attention in the room without imposing or trying really hard.”

The “monotone and unfazed” character was opposite of Eiza, who is “animated and Latin” in real life.

Eiza also praised co-stars Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal as “beautiful human beings.”

Eiza worked with both before, but when she worked with Henry on “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” they didn’t share much time together.

She explained, “I didn’t really spend time with Henry because Henry’s storyline’s completely on a different side.”

They share more screen time this time around. Eiza called Henry “elegant,” talented,” “calm,” and “quiet,” with “such a good energy.”

As for Jake, they had a “different dynamic” on “Ambulance.”

González pointed out that she is “a little shy,” so it was a bit nerve-wracking to boss Jake and Henry around.

She said, “I don’t know if I get starstruck or what it is, but when I was sitting there and I’m like bossing them around, I’m like, ‘Sorry.’ I would get really nervous.”

Overall, she noted the “familiarity” of working with Henry and Jake “made a difference” for her and made her feel confident in scenes with them.

González also spoke about her transformation to play a female bodybuilder as she prepares for “Iron Jane.”

She said, “The more I train, the more I have to kind of go through this transformation, the more I am just floored by what it takes… Of course, it’s physical, but it is a challenging mental thing where you have to sort of commit no matter what… There’s no hiding in bodybuilding.”