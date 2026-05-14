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Actor Dylan Sprouse and model Barbara Palvin are going to be parents!

The pair are expecting their first child tighter.

Palvin debuted her growing baby bump in a blue gown at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

The news comes three years after they tied the knot in Hungary.

A few months ago, “Extra” spoke with Dylan, who was a “proud husband” as he supported Barbara at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Dylan noted that it’s his third show with her and said he was feeling both “proud and terrified.”

In 2017, they met at a party, but didn’t date until a year later.