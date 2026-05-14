Britney Spears just clapped back at claims she was barking like a dog and holding a knife at the L.A. restaurant Blue Dog on Wednesday.

Sources told TMZ that Britney arrived with friends and proceeded to raise her voice and bark like a dog at the table. They claimed she caused a scene and called it “kind of sad.”

A patron also told TMZ they saw Britney walk by their table carrying a knife.

Now, her rep tells “Extra," "This is completely blown out of proportion. Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard. She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors."

They continued, "At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half. This constant attack on everything that she does and this is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person. This is ridiculous and it needs to stop now.”

The trip to Blue Dog comes two weeks after Britney accepted a plea deal in her DUI case.

On March 4, Britney was arrested for a DUI in Ventura County, California, and later formally charged with a misdemeanor count of DUI.

Earlier this month, Spears agreed to the plea deal, which included pleading guilty to reckless driving involving alcohol and/or drugs in exchange for 12 months' probation.

She also gets credit for her time in custody and will need to take a DUI class and pay some state fines and fees.

People magazine adds, Britney is required to see a psychologist once a week and a psychiatrist twice a month. Authorities are also authorized to search her vehicle for drugs and alcohol.

Her lawyer Michael Goldstein told "Extra" in a statement, “Through her plea today, Britney has accepted responsibility for her conduct. She has taken significant steps to implement positive change which is clearly reflected in the Ventura County District Attorney’s decision to reduce the charge in this case and dismiss the DUI. Britney appreciates this discretion and is also grateful for the outpouring of support she has received.”