MEGA

Swimmer Ryan Lochte has the internet talking after he debuted a new look on Instagram.

The 12-time Olympic medalist traded his brown locks for very dark hair and is now sporting a scruffy beard and a tan.

Instagram

The new look caused a stir in the comments. One user wrote, “Who is that and where’s Ryan.”

Ryan, 41, posted the video to announce his new job. Lochte is now the Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach at Missouri State University.

In the video, he told viewers, “Plot twist, Ryan Lochte is officially becoming Coach Lochte!”

He continued, "Swimming gave me an incredible career, memories, things I will cherish forever. Over the past couple years something so unexpected happened. I might actually be more passionate about coaching than competing."

Lochte added, "I traded in my goggles for a stop watch and I’m not gonna lie… it looks good on me.”

He teased that he will still be using his catchphrase “jeah,” saying, “Don’t worry, I will still say, ‘Jeah,’ I will still over-celebrate and yes, there might be way too much energy on pool day, but that’s okay.”