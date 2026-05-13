‘Revenge of the Nerds’ Actor Donald Gibb Dead at 71

Splash News

Donald Gibb, who played Ogre in the 1984 film “Revenge of the Nerds,” has died at 71.

His son Travis told TMZ that Gibb passed away at his Texas home on Tuesday evening.

Travis said his father was surrounded by loved ones when he died from ongoing health issues. He said his father will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

The family is asking for prayers and privacy at this time.

In addition to playing Ogre in the “Nerds” franchise, he also appeared on many TV shows and films over the years, everything from “MacGyver” (1991) to “Quantum Leap” (1992) to “The Young and the Restless” (2003) .

He also acted in “Bloodsport” (1988) and in Will Smith’s 2008 movie “Hancock."