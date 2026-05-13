Kate Middleton in Italy! Princess Makes First Foreign Work Trip Since Cancer Diagnosis

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Kate Middleton is visiting Italy on her first international work trip since battling cancer.

The 44-year-old headed to the Northern city of Reggio Emilia as part of her organization the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Kate, wearing a powder-blue suit, was greeted by a large crowd of well-wishers when she arrived.

In one sweet moment, People magazine reports Middleton kneeled down and spoke in Italian with the children there.

From there, Kate’s official engagements got underway centering on the Reggio Emilia philosophy of raising children.

The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood explained on Instagram, "When children are given space to explore, express and connect, they develop the social and emotional skills that help them thrive.

"This is reflected in the Reggio Emilia Approach, where children are invited to develop ideas through many forms: drawing, painting, building, movement, conversation, storytelling, play... These are known as the ‘Hundred Languages of Children,' the many ways children make sense of the world.”

The post closed with, "Looking forward to a day discovering the role of creativity in early childhood and learning all about Reggio Emilia, and how their approach builds the core skills for life as set out in The Shaping Us Framework.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram also shared a smiling photo of Kate as she conversed with the children.

This is a big step for Kate, who shared her cancer diagnosis in 2024, and announced in 2025 that she was in remission.

A royal aide told People before the trip, “She's energized, she's enthused, she's excited. She’s looking forward to seeing Reggio Emilia in action and meeting the people here too.”