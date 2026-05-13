Jennifer Lopez on Relating to Boss Lady ‘Office Romance’ Character (Exclusive)

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Jennifer Lopez chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at Netflix Upfronts about her new romantic comedy “Office Romance” with Brett Goldstein.

She raved over the cast and the great vibes on set, sharing, "It's just so pleasant when you go to work on the set of a rom-com. Everybody’s happy. They're laughing. It’s like, how can we make this funnier?"

Jennifer added, "We had the most amazing cast. I can’t wait for everybody to see Betty Gilpin, Tony Hale, just the whole entire supporting cast was so amazing. And working with Brett… he wrote it and wrote it… for me. So I was like, ‘Really? Okay, cool.’ And it was great. We had the best time.”

Jennifer also talked about relating to her boss lady role as Air Cruz CEO Jackie.

Giving a nod to a fake LinkedIn page listing her as the CEO of Air Cruz, she laughed and said, “You check my LinkedIn?”

Jennifer went on, “There were things about my life that are similar and that when you’re the boss or the kind of person who’s like running things and how people look at you, you know, and they’re kind of like afraid when there’s no reason to be afraid or they’re nervous when there’s no need to be nervous. And I liked playing up that aspect of it and then showing who she really was, which is like this goofy kind of person who just wants to have fun and be in love. And so it’s a really beautiful little story.”

Lopez also dished on her Mother’s Day and attending Kevin Hart's Netflix roast, saying, “Just me with the kids, having a little brunch and then went to the roast, that was it.”