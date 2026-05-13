‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Chyler Leigh & Husband Nathan West Quietly Split

Splash News

“Grey’s Anatomy” alum Chyler Leigh and her husband Nathan West are pulling the plug on their 20-plus-year marriage.

After more than 25 years together, the two have quietly separated.

Chyler broke the news on the split during an appearance on the “Books That Changed My Life” podcast.

When asked about a difficult period in her life when she needed some help, Leigh shared, "I think getting to a point where my relationship with my ex had reached a point where it was just time. It was time to let it go. Even after such a long time. We'd been together — it would be 26 years this year.”

Chyler and Nathan are “amicable” and co-parenting their three kids Noah, 23, Taelyn, 19, and Anniston, 17.

She noted, "We're doing all the things that we can, but just hit a point where it was like, ‘Okay, what you want and what I want aren't really lining up anymore.’ And I'd rather us be on good terms and us not harbor the resentment and the anger — all that stuff. It's not worth it.”

According to Chyler, the tension was “abundantly apparent,” with their kids “picking up on it.”

She emphasized, “It just shifts the mood and the dynamic of everything.”

Leigh noted that their past experiences with “family trauma” were creeping into their own marriage.

She elaborated, "We're just perpetuating that cycle. And so, it was like, ‘Okay, we have to make a choice. We have to make a decision.’”

The two had been married since 2002.