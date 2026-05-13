Erik Fleming Apologizes After His Sentencing for Selling Matthew Perry Ketamine

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Erik Fleming is speaking out to “Extra” after he was sentenced in connection with Matthew Perry’s fatal overdose in 2023.

He told “Extra” that if he could speak with Matthew’s family he would say, "I’m regretfully sorry and I wish I could take it back.”

According to the United States Attorney's Office, Fleming was an acquaintance of Perry’s who pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death in August 2024.

A judge sentenced him to 24 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release

He is one of five people who were charged in connection with the “Friends” star’s death.

“Extra” has obtained a letter that Fleming wrote to the judge before sentencing. The letter is below in its entirety:

"Dear Judge Garnett: I felt overwhelmed with grief and shame when I found out Matthew Perry died. I knew what I had done and understood how much pain his death would cause to the people who loved him. To Matt's family, I am very sorry for my inexcusable behavior in this case. I take full responsibility for my criminal acts. I hope my sentence provides some measure of justice and peace for everyone who loved Matt.

"As a certified drug counselor and addict, I knew it was illegal and wrong to distribute black market drugs. I had met Matt a few times and knew about his struggles with substance abuse. I should never have agreed to acquire ketamine for Matt. Your Honor, I will accept my punishment with humility and spend the rest of my life working to become worthy of forgiveness. I am just beginning a long process of reckoning and atonement for my poor choices in this case. I procured ketamine for Matthew Perry because I wanted the money and because I thought I was doing a favor for a friend, I never contemplated the worst possible outcome.

"This grievous failure will haunt me forever. I am focused on learning from this experience while making amends to everyone I hurt. I have spent many hours reflecting on how I got here and what went wrong. I prepared this letter to show how this case fits into my whole life story. I hope this Court will not interpret anything they read here as an effort to minimize my responsibility for my criminal conduct. To the contrary, I recognize my role in a profound tragedy. It is something I must live with every day.