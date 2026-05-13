Derek Hough ‘Can’t Wait’ to Bring Baby Everley on Summer Dance Tour (Exclusive)

Disney/Jenny Anderson

“Extra’s” own Derek Hough was on the carpet for Disney Upfronts in NYC!

“Extra’s” Tommy DiDario spoke with Derek about his upcoming tour, dad life, and all things “Dancing with the Stars.”

He teased some really exciting things for Season 35 just before the Savannah Bananas’ Jackson Olson was announced as the newest celeb that will be hitting the ballroom.

Derek said, “We want to find fantastic people to be part of it and the cast is so important… It really can determine the success of a season.”

Last season, there were over 10 million people watching each show, and Derek hopes to keep that going.

He said, “There’s momentum, there’s energy. and I think we’re doing it right with these little, like, rollouts.”

Derek is getting ready for his “Derek Hough Symphony of Dance: Encore” tour, which kicks off in June.

He said, “I’m excited, though, to go on tour because it’s a lot of hard work, but I get to be with my daughter all day, you know, go on and do the show, but I’m with her all day on the bus… I can’t wait.”

Derek and his wife Hayley welcomed daughter Everley in December.

When asked if he gets nervous, Derek answered, “I still get those, like, flutters and the heart racing fast, but I’m just excited.”

Derek noted that the tour is his “main goal right now.”

Hough is also gearing up to host “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro,” which premieres in July.