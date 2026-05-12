Sebastian Stan Confirms He’s Expecting First Child with GF Annabelle Wallis

Getty Images

A month after rumors were swirling that Sebastian Stan was expecting his first child with girlfriend Annabelle Wallis, he’s breaking his silence!

In an interview with Deadline, Stan opened up about his impending fatherhood.

He said, "I want to be a good dad.”

While promoting his new film “Fjord,” he stressed, "I’m feeling the responsibility of being a good father. And not to mention a good man. I’m 43, and I feel, in a lot of ways, I’m just starting to learn now. It’s just crazy to me. So, I love when I see I’m discovering different people’s point of view. I try to read as much as I can, no matter what the point of view is, just to understand it.”

Weeks ago, Annabelle was spotted with a visible baby bump while stepping out with Stan in New York City in photos obtained by People magazine.

Sebastian and Annabelle first sparked dating rumors in 2022.

Over a year ago, they made their red-carpet debut at the 2025 Golden Globes, where he won for his role in “A Different Man.”