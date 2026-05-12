Robert Irwin on Getting ‘Death-Rolled’ by Croc & Hosting ‘DWTS’ Spin-Off (Exclusive)

Disney/Heidi Gutman

Robert Irwin and Mark Ballas chatted with “Extra’s” Tommy DiDario at ABC Upfronts about the new spin-off “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro.”

Mark described the show, saying, “It's unlike anything we've seen because you're really getting let into what the pro dancers' process is, which we don’t get to see a lot on 'Dancing with the Stars.' So, the show has done an excellent job of putting these dancers in situations that they may face when getting paired with a celebrity... from chemistry challenges, choreography challenges, and just have teaching challenges, like, just nonstop. And we're looking for someone that can do it all, you know? So, it's intense, but it's really fun."

Robert, who won “DWTS" Season 34, dished on stepping into a hosting role, saying, “This just feels like it's what I've always been doing, but in such a different font, you know, like dance I never expected to be part of my life, but to be of service to dance in even a small way is amazing because 'Dancing with the Stars' spreads so much positivity and hope and fun and joy and family at a time when we really need it. And to be part of this like new era for the show, it meant everything."

Plus, Robert talked about getting “death-rolled” by a crocodile he named after Jimmy Fallon!

Irwin shared, “We're sort of the world leaders in crocodile research and crocodile rescue. And to catch a crocodile sometimes you end up getting death rolled, you know? I got death rolled.”

How did he survive? Robert explained, "I was underneath him and luckily he rolled back the other way. That was really it. It was just sort of luck would have it… you have to go with it.”

Irwin insisted, "But honestly compared to dancing, dude, give me a crocodile any day!”