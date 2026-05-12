Reba McEntire on ‘Low-Key’ Wedding Plans with Rex Linn & Including Their Dogs (Exclusive)

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Country superstar Reba McEntire is “totally happy” with her life!

“Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke with Reba in her hometown of Atoka, Oklahoma, inside her very own restaurant Reba’s Place, where she discussed her “low-key wedding plans” with fiancé Rex Linn.

Reba and Rex have been engaged since Christmas Eve 2024, but it looks like it could be a while until they get hitched!

She quipped, “They’re kind of being pushed every time Rex gets a job because he always says work comes first. Hack, we might be engaged 30 years before we get married, but we’re okay with that, too.”

They don’t have a date yet, but will it be a big celebration?

Reba answered, “Kind of in between. It’ll be low-key, lots of friends and family.”

The ceremony will include their dogs. Reba shared, “I have two granddogs, so they may be the ring bearers or something like that, but we have to have our animals there. We’ve got longhorns and donkeys, horses and everything.”

As for her restaurant, McEntire is “so proud.”

She said, “This is our third year, and I didn’t know what we were getting into and so grateful that we’re here."

She shared why the restaurant holds a very special place, saying, “We have a whole section dedicated to my mama’s books. When she passed in 2020, all of us kids looked at each other and said, ‘What are we going to do with Mama’s books?’ She had books in every room and so we brought her down here to Rig’s Place.”

Could we see Reba back on “The Voice” with Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton?