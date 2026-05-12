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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just spent the day at the happiest place on Earth!

The couple treated Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to a day at Disneyland on Monday, along with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

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A source told People magazine, "They were celebrating the kids' birthdays together. The kids did lots of rides, and it was a special way to extend Mother's Day for Meghan and her mom.”

Prince Archie just turned 7 on May 6, while Lilibet turns 5 on June 4.

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Meghan shared a series of photos from the special day on Instagram, including Lilibet meeting Princess Aurora from “Sleeping Beauty,” and giving Cinderella a hug.

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The Duchess of Sussex also included a photo of the family encountering Darth Vader and a Storm Trooper, as well as a sweet video of Doria meeting Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

In one sweet photo, Markle gives her mom a kiss on the cheek.

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This isn’t the first time the family has visited Disneyland. Back in 2025, Meghan shared a carousel of photos and videos after they celebrated Lilibet’s fourth birthday there last June.