Lindsay Lohan on Finding Balance with Motherhood & Working (Exclusive)

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Lindsay Lohan and Kit Harington promoted their new series “Count My Lies” at ABC Upfronts.

“Extra’s” Tommy DiDario spoke with the two, who have been shooting the series all over NYC.

Lindsay shared, “Well, we're in the middle of it right now, so we can't tell you much... But it's great.”

Kit chimed in, “It's really great. It's the weird thing about doing this stuff. Like, I mean, we were in the middle of it… This is the first bit of press that we'll be doing. So, I have no idea how to sell the show other than it's a really fun sort of twisty domestic thriller.”

On the series, Lindsay and Kit play a married couple, and building the rapport was “great.”

Lindsay said, “A lot of our time on set when the cameras aren't rolling [is] texting with our spouses and kids and showing videos of children.”

Lindsay opened up about balancing work and life, saying, “I think you find a good mix in time and especially, like, when you have that kind of relationship with your partner, you guys kind of work it out and you go with the flow and it all kind of falls into place.”

Kit agreed, saying, “Yeah. I'm sort of recently sort of moved into, like, dad roles… I mean, it's natural, isn't it? You're kind of dad off-camera, and then you come and be a dad on-camera. But I find it odd. You go from being proper dad to fake dad… and trying to find, like, where they mix and you're like, ‘But I'm not me, but I am me,' but it's odd. It can be a bit discombobulating.”

Both love being in NYC. Lindsay shared, “Yeah, I miss New York. It's nice. It's nice to be filming here… I film in L.A. a lot. I like filming in New York. It's nice.”

When asked if she could ever live in NYC, Lohan answered, “I'm always here half the time anyway. My whole family's here, so I have to be here.”

Kit commented, “No, I was here five years ago doing something that [my wife] Rose [Leslie] was doing, but no, not really. This it's really nice to be in and staying in Brooklyn this time, which is lovely.

Kit’s character has “very few” similarities to his iconic “Game of Thrones” character Jon Snow.