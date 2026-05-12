Jason Momoa Is Living Out His Dreams Playing Lobo, Blanka & Duncan Idaho (Exclusive)

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Jason Momoa and director/EP Brian Andrew Mendoza are promoting “On the Roam” Season 2.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with the two about how they’re raising the bar for the new season, as well as Jason living out his wildest childhood dreams right now by playing Blanka, Duncan Idaho, and Lobo this year.

Brian commented, “He’s very good at manifesting… The stuff that comes to fruition in this series are things he’s talked about over the years.”

Jason said, “It just kind of went, ‘What’s the holy grail? What’s the things that we would never in a million years?’”

Asked how this series is different from movies, Momoa emphasized, “It’s my life. I’m not talking about a character… I’m like, it’s just my life and my friends’ lives.’”

Brian described it as an “organic” and “intimate” experience.

He added, "We are following Jason in an unproduced produced way if that makes sense.”

Momoa hopes the series sends a positive message, saying, “We should inspire you to do go do whatever even more because life’s short.”

Jason thinks it’ll be the last season, calling it a “good journey.”