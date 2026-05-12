Jamie Foxx & Alyce Huckstepp Expecting First Child Together (Report)

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Jamie Foxx, 58, and his girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp are having a baby, TMZ reports.

Sources tell the site that Alyce’s pregnancy is already several months along.

People magazine also confirmed the news. “Extra” reached out for comment, and is awaiting a response.

Foxx and Huckstepp were first linked in 2022, but reportedly split in January 2025 before rekindling their romance sometime last year.

Jamie is already the father of daughters Corinne, 32, and Anelise, 17. According to TMZ, this will be Alyce’s first child.

At the 2025 Golden Globes, Foxx gushed to “Extra” about how his daughters helped him after he suffered a brain bleed and stroke in 2023.

Foxx shared, “When you dream about what you want to be, you only dream about the good things… the career, the house, you never dream tragedy. When tragedy happens in a real way, you need solid family and friends, so the two ladies that are with me tonight, Corinne Marie Foxx and Anelise Estelle Foxx held me down in a way that is hard to interpret in these settings."

He added of Corinne, "You have to show up and really take over everything, and she did that and that’s why I’m here.”

As for how Foxx lives life nowadays, he answered, “You take a picture on your cell phone and you hit that filter, and it brightens up, that’s the way my life looks now.”