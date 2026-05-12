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It’s been three months since James Van Der Beek passed away at the age of 48.

On Monday, James’ wife Kimberly took to Instagram to reflect on her loss.

She wrote, “To say I’m heartbroken is a severe understatement. Words just don't capture what grief is. The comforts of shock have worn off. The reality is settling in... and I miss him. We all miss him.”

Kimberly is taking a path of acceptance. She wrote, “Yet, there is a different kind of magic in the air. I feel him. I know him more deeply. My conscious connection to God has deepened. The veils of the universe have thinned. And I trust that this is the path me and my family have always been intended to walk.”

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Aside from Kimberly, James left behind six kids: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah.

Following James’ death, friends of the family set up a GoFundMe to help with their living expenses. The fund has raised over $2 million for James’ family.

Kimberly shared some gratitude, writing, “The outpouring of support has been tremendous. It's held our family in the most beautiful of ways. You all went absolutely above and beyond anything I could have ever expected in supporting us and honoring James. I am deeply grateful. There is so much more to share here. And in time- I will.”