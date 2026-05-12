Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Mathers Pleads No Contest to Hit & Run

Macomb County Prosecutor

Kim Mathers, the ex-wife of rapper Eminem, was arraigned on Monday following an alleged hit and run in February.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido announced on Facebook that Mathers pled no contest to two misdemeanor charges, including Operating – Impaired and Failure to Stop After Collision.

Kim, 51, entered the plea at a district court in New Baltimore, Michigan.

Her sentencing is scheduled for June 17, 2026.

Getty

According to the prosecutor's office, "It is alleged that on Monday, February 16, 2026, Mathers was driving a white Range Rover and struck a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck which was parked on a street. The truck was pushed approximately 50 feet from where it was parked. It is further alleged that Mathers was impaired at the time of the accident.”

Lucido said in a statement, “Driving under the influence is not a lapse in judgment—it is a deliberate decision that puts every person on the road at risk. We see the consequences far too often: lives lost, families shattered, and communities changed forever. These tragedies are preventable. There is always another option—call a ride, designate a driver, make a plan. Choosing to drive impaired is choosing to endanger others, and we will continue to hold those who make that choice fully accountable.”

In a mug shot released by Macomb County, Kim's hair is bleached and cropped short and she has puffy bags under her eyes.

Eminem was married to Kim from 1999 to 2001 and again for a few months in 2006.

The exes share daughter Hailie Jade, 30. Eminem also adopted Kim’s niece Alaina, 33, and Kim’s child Stevie, 24, from another relationship.