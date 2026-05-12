'Dutton Ranch': Kelly Reilly & Cole Hauser on Beth & Rip's Peace Interrupted (Exclusive)

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Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly sat down with “Extra” to dish on their new spin-off series “Dutton Ranch.”

They spoke about where we find Beth and Rip now in Texas and trying to find peace and happiness after all the drama and pain of "Yellowstone.”

Kelly shared, “They want peace and they want simplicity and they want to be left alone and they want their own little ranch, farm to table, and they just want to love one another."

But, of course, it can’t all be smooth sailing. Reilly added, “New fights find them and we as the audience know them well. They're equipped to handle it.”

Cole added, “They're trying to find some way of living without all of that drama. You know, all of the pain and suffering that has happened throughout the years in Yellowstone… we kept not only the love between the two of them, but the strength that they possess together versus apart.”

They also have Carter with them, who is now 19!

Kelly said, "Carter is becoming a man and they're trying to figure out how to protect him and nurture him and that's kind of fun to see Beth play mom. And though it's hard for her to say that she's a mom, but that's what she's doing… She's loving him."

Plus, they teased having Annette Bening in an adversarial role as rival rancher Beulah Jackson.

Hauser called her character “sneaky, funny, weird.”

Kelly said, "Beth's quite good at, you know, judge of character and she doesn't trust her… and I think Beulah doesn't like or trust Beth. So, we get a lot of fun out of that, but at some point we're all going to need one another.”

Ed Harris also stars as veterinarian Everett McKinney.

Reilly said, "Ed Harris just come in with his heart and his earthiness and his just goodness.” Hauser added, “It does feel like the heartbeat of the show at times… I think he really helps ground not only Beth, but certainly Rip as well.”

Kelly said the spin-off is really for the fans, saying, "We made it for them. We really did make this with the fans of the show in our hearts and minds every single day. They've been so good to us."