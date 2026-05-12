Conan O’Brien to Host the 2027 Oscars

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Conan O’Brien will host the Oscars again in 2027.

This marks his third time helming the show!

Conan is joined by award-winning event producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, who will return as executive producers for the fourth consecutive year.

Kapoor and Mullan said in a statement, “Getting to reunite with Conan O'Brien for a third year at the Oscars is really special. He brings that signature humor everyone loves, along with a real warmth and generosity that carry through the entire show. He’s a true creative partner, someone we trust completely, and someone who makes the whole process genuinely fun, both behind the scenes and on stage. We're incredibly grateful to keep building this together and can't wait to share what's next.”

O’Brien made a joke about returning as host at the close of the 2026 ceremony with a pre-taped sketch inspired by the closing scene from “One Battle After Another.” In the sketch, Conan thinks he’s named “Oscars host for life,” only to be killed.

“Extra’s” Sadie Murray chatted with Conan after he hosted the Oscars in 2025.

He insisted you can’t let self-doubt creep in, saying, “You can't afford to have an, ‘I don't belong here moment.’ You just have to own it. If you don’t own it, you’ll get killed.”

O’Brien added, “I knew right away [to] just go out there and sort of just kick this thing.”

Conan is a five-time Emmy winner whose comedy career spans decades, with shows including “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien,” “Conan,” and “Conan O’Brien Must Go.”

He also worked as a writer on “Saturday Night Live” and “The Simpsons.”

His latest project is a podcast called “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.”