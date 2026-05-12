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Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni reached a settlement in their “It Ends with Us” legal battle, but the war isn’t over.

Lively is still seeking legal fees and damages, however she just suffered a legal setback.

According to court docs obtained by “Extra," the judge overseeing the case just denied her request to file more briefs and information.

The judge’s decision on the matter will be final.

“Extra” recently spoke with Blake’s lawyer Sigrid McCawley, who explained the damages.

Sigrid referenced California Civil Code Section 47.1, which protects those reporting sexual harassment or discrimination from retaliatory defamation suits.

She said, “You’ll remember that during this case, the Baldoni parties and the Wayfarer parties sued Blake in a $400-million lawsuit for defamation. They did that based on the fact that she had raised claims of sexual harassment in the workplace, and this law is intended to prevent that kind of false and misleading type of lawsuit that is used to silence people who raises issues of sexual harassment in the workplace.”

Baldoni’s lawsuit against Lively was dismissed by Judge Liman months ago.

According to McCawley, the law provides “an incredible amount of strength” in Lively’s case, saying, “It provides for three times the damages of what would be awarded by a court if you’re found to have violated this provision.” She went on, “It also provides the court the ability to award punitive damages, meaning a punishment on top of the treble damages.”

McCawley brought up the settlement, in which Baldoni and Wayfarer waived their right to appeal.

She commented, “This will be the final judgment… He will make the final ruling, and that will be it… There will be no, you know, appeal or sort of lengthy process thereafter.”

McCawley also praised Blake, saying, “This suit is about so much more than money. Blake has been so brave in this moment to stand up and fight back, not only for herself but for the other women who she observed in that workplace who were being sexually harassed. She has forged this path ahead and is leaning into this law, which is an important law for all people who are victimized in the workplace in this way.”