Tiffany Haddish Confirms ‘Girls Trip’ Sequel Is ‘In the Works’ (Exclusive)

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

On Sunday night, Tiffany Haddish hit the red carpet at “The Roast of Kevin Hart” on Netflix.

“Extra” spoke with Tiffany, who confirmed that a “Girls Trip” sequel is “in the works.”

Pointing to producer Will Packer, Tiffany noted, “That’s the boss right there. He said it.”

The movie will reunite Tiffany with Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina King, and Queen Latifah.

She said, “We’ve been hanging out.”

As for the roast, Tiffany also called Kevin Hart her “big little brother,” adding, “That’s family. I support him.”

Tiffany was looking forward to hearing all the jokes, but stressed, “Just don’t mess with his kids.”

And though everyone was there to roast Kevin Hart, we did have to ask — what’s one nice thing about him?