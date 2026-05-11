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Sienna Miller, 44, is a mom of three!

While chatting with E! News, she was asked about expecting her third.

Sienna gushed, “It’s happened. I have a tiny baby next door.”

The 44-year-old added, “It feels like stringing sentences together is a bit challenging. I’m on very little sleep but I’m madly in love with my baby.”

In December, news broke that Miller was expecting her second child with boyfriend Oli Green, 29.

She debuted her baby bump at the 2025 Fashion Awards, where she wore a sheer Schiaparelli two-piece look.

Sienna and Oli Green, 29 are also the parents of a 2-year-old daughter. Plus, Miller has 13-year-old daughter Marlowe with ex Tom Sturridge.

Back in 2022, Miller revealed to Elle U.K. that she was interested in expanding her family and had frozen her eggs.

She said, “Biology is incredibly cruel on women,” explaining, “I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated.”

Around that time, Sienna opened up to “Extra” about Marlowe, who was just 9.