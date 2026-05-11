Shannon Elizabeth & Simon Borchert Finalize Divorce

Getty Images

“American Pie” star Shannon Elizabeth is officially a single woman!

Weeks after revealing her separation from Simon Borchert, the couple has finalized the divorce.

Shannon told Page Six, “Today isn’t about the end of a marriage. There are moments in life when you realize that letting go can be exhilarating, that closing one chapter creates space for an entirely new one and stepping into that feels incredibly liberating.”

Elizabeth added, “I’m embracing what comes next with a full heart and a renewed sense of purpose. I’ve never felt more inspired, more creative or more connected to who I truly am.”

The two had been married for five years.

Last month, Shannon broke the news that they had been “separated since September.”