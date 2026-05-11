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Singer Maluma, 32, is going to be a dad again!

Maluma and his girlfriend Susana Gomez are expecting their second child tighter.

On Sunday, Maluma announced Susana’s pregnancy by posting an Instagram pic of himself and their daughter Paris, 2, kissing her growing belly.

Maluma shared the big news on Mother’s Day with a simple blue heart emoji.

In 2024, Maluma opened up about becoming a dad.

He told Allure, "Everything changed. And I love it. Now, I wake up every day with the desire to conquer the world. I know I have to f**king kill it.”

Maluma went on, "For Paris, nothing is impossible. You have to lead by example. I go to bed every night that I can at 9 and wake up at 5:30 to hit the gym because I want to be healthy. You want to live forever for your kids. I want to make her proud.”