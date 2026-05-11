Kevin Hart Wanted ‘Brutal or Nothing’ at His Netflix Roast (Exclusive)

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Kevin Hart talked to “Extra” on the red carpet as he prepared to get skewered at his Netflix live roast!

Hart said he had “no fears” about the roast, telling us, "There's more excitement about seeing what people bring to the table. The jokes that will be told will be enjoyed. I'm here to take on all that comes with the night.”

The comedian insisted, “If it's not brutal, then you wasting my time. Don't waste my time. Brutal or nothing."

Kevin added, "But then I'm also here to return. That's the beauty. See, there's never been a comedian of this caliber to sit in the seat afterwards. So, what you will see after is a very surgical response."

Tom Brady was roasted in 2024, afterward regretting how it affected his kids. When we asked Kevin if he made anything off limits, he joked, "The difference between me and Tom Brady is that I'm not a b*tch!”

We also had to ask how Kevin hopes others see him after his many years in the spotlight.

"Look, at the end of the day, fun and jokes aside, I'm a good dude. I'm a good dude,” Hart said. "I’m full of good energy, which is why I provide and present nothing but good energy."

The 46-year-old went on, "And I think I've gotten that in return, which is why a night like this can be had at this magnitude, of this level. And we can have this type of fun.”