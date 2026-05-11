John Krasinski on Wife Emily Blunt’s ‘Unbelievable’ Walk of Fame Honor (Exclusive)

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John Krasinski and Sienna Miller are dishing on “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War.”

“Extra” spoke with Sienna and John, who was recently on hand for wife Emily Blunt’s Walk of Fame ceremony.

John described the “beautiful” ceremony as a “pinch-me moment,” with Emily and her brother-in-law Stanley Tucci — Emily’s sister Felicity has been married to Stanley since 2012 — being honored.

Referencing Emily and Stanley’s first hit film together “The Devil Wears Prada,” John said, “The relationship she had with Stanley on that movie was one of a kind and clearly it has been one of a kind because it’s lasted this long. I think it was a real full-circle moment and certainly overwhelming for her.”

“To have her standing up there with him was unbelievable,” John added. “That movie, I think… was her explosive moment that brought her into this career of hers.”

Sienna also raved about Emily, saying, “I couldn’t be more proud… She was in London last week for the premiere and she came over... I just think that her career is extraordinary. Her soul is even more extraordinary. She just is the most talented human being, the greatest actress, but more than that, she’s the most extraordinary friend, wife, mother, and she just brightens up all of our lives.”

John and Emily are about to start working on the third installment of their hit film “A Quiet Place.”

He gave an update, saying, “We’re one week out from shooting. It is all very exciting. We are thrilled to get back into it and I’m so thrilled to be able to have to opportunity to close my sort of chapter of this work and do part three with the people that got it started. To do anything with my wife, as Sienna said, I’m lucky to be doing it.”

Before shooting, John is doing promotion for "Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War” with Sienna.

He said, “We were so lucky to get Sienna in this movie. I think we’ve had so much fun on the show and spent so much time developing these characters and these relationships, but I think the thing that was always missing was not only an adversary for Jack but also a really strong female presence, and so I wrote this part for Sienna, hoping she would do it.”

Sienna joked, “I’m just laughing up these compliments from my box in London.”

In all seriousness, she said, “I was fortunate in that John and I had been friends for a long time before, and his wife is one of my best friends.”

John noted that every day on set was a “laugh riot.”

Krasinski was happy to be back as Jack Ryan, saying, “It’s been very emotional to be able to get to play this role with all these different people. I think for me, as the show ended, I knew I wasn’t done playing the role."

Sienna also acted in some action sequences, so she had some intense training that included “12 hours of squats.”

She went on, “I think it was a baptism by fire… I was like, ‘I better get on my fitness because I’m going to need it.’”