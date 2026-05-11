Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Pack on PDA at Mother’s Day Event

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Cardi B and Stefon Diggs fueled reconciliation rumors as they celebrated Mother’s Day together.

The stars were first linked in May 2025 and welcomed a son in November. According to reports, however, they split in February.

Over the weekend, Stefon’s organization the Diggs Deep Foundation hosted a Mother's Day event called "A Moment for Mom" in Washington, D.C., and Cardi attended.

In a video posted by journalist Kelsey Nicole Nelson, the NFL player and the rapper got cozy as they posed for pictures, and he even kissed her on the cheek!

Another event photo showed the stars hugging.