Celebrity News May 11, 2026
Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Pack on PDA at Mother’s Day Event
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs fueled reconciliation rumors as they celebrated Mother’s Day together.
The stars were first linked in May 2025 and welcomed a son in November. According to reports, however, they split in February.
Over the weekend, Stefon’s organization the Diggs Deep Foundation hosted a Mother's Day event called "A Moment for Mom" in Washington, D.C., and Cardi attended.
Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Spark Split Rumors After Super Bowl LXView Story
In a video posted by journalist Kelsey Nicole Nelson, the NFL player and the rapper got cozy as they posed for pictures, and he even kissed her on the cheek!
Another event photo showed the stars hugging.
Stefon and Cardi first sparked reconciliation rumors in April after he was spotted at her Little Miss Drama tour stop in D.C.