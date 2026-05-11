Celebrity News May 11, 2026
Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Makes Rare Appearance After Major Health Issues
Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears, 73, was spotted on Friday as he attended his granddaughter’s high school graduation in Louisiana.
Jamie and his ex-wife Lynne joined daughter Jamie Lynn to celebrate her daughter Maddie’s milestone moment.
Jamie Spears has faced major medical problems over the years and had his right leg amputated two years ago.
In photos posted by Page Six, he wears a gray suit and sits in a wheelchair as he watches a ceremony. In one image, Maddie, 17, is by his side.
Also in attendance were Jamie Lynn’s husband Jamie Watson and their daughter Ivey, 8, as well as Britney’s son Sean Preston, 20.
Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Reportedly Had Leg Amputated as His Health WorsensView Story
Jamie Lynn shares Maddie with her ex, Casey Aldridge.
As for Jamie Spears’ health issues, a Page Six source says that he underwent a knee replacement surgery that “got a horrible infection,” which led to the amputation in 2023.
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Other sources told the paper that the amputation was a “last resort.”
Jamie was at the center of Britney’s controversial conservatorship, and he was finally removed as her conservator in 2021 after more than 13 years.