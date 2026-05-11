‘Baywatch’ Star Stephen Amell Hasn't Spoken to David Hasselhoff (Exclusive)

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“Baywatch” reboot stars Stephen Amell, Hassie Harrison and Jessica Belkin chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at FOX’s upfronts red carpet in NYC.

Hassie and Jessica talked donning those iconic red swimsuits and the tips they got for perfecting a slo-mo run.

Talking about the first day on set, Jessica recalled, “It was sunny, it wasn’t windy… we stepped into our bathing suits and it was ‘Baywatch’... it was back!’”

She called wearing the red swimsuit a “dream come true."

Hassie said of the slo-mo runs, “Slow motion is a funny thing because it either makes you look like the coolest person in the world or the lamest and there's no in between.”

She added, "But luckily Greg Bonin, who created the original ‘Baywatch,' is one of the producers on our show and he's given us some tips to how Pamela [Anderson] did it.”

It wasn’t a running tip, but Jessica shared, “If you're standing in the sand, he said to dig in your toes, kind of like you’re wearing heels, and it makes your legs and your body just look longer.”

Stephen interjected, “He didn’t tell me that!”

Hassie told him, “Don’t be flat-footed out there, buddy.”

Amell joked, “Pop your calves. I got it. Okay, now I know."

Stephen recalled his first memories of the original “Baywatch” when he was in seventh grade. He said after a “particularly enthralling CJ (Pamela Anderson) slow-mo run” it was “the talk of my junior high.”

Stephen plays David Hasselhoff’s character Mitch Buchannon’s lifeguard son Hobie, but hasn’t gotten any advice from David so far.

"I certainly would welcome the advice,” he said, while giving some insight into who Hobie is, “My character is trying to survive his father’s… very long shadow.”

Jessica plays Hobie’s daughter Charlie and said of Mitch, "I'm technically related to him in TV world. I'm the granddaughter. So that's pretty iconic."

Hassie, who portrays Olympian and lifeguard Nat, chatted about former cast member Carmen Electra, saying, "I squealed when she started following me on Instagram… we would be so lucky and fingers crossed that more cast members want to come join us.”