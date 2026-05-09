Why Kate Middleton May Never Forgive Brother-in-Law Prince Harry

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It’s been nearly four years since the so-called “fab four” — Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle — were seen together.

Christopher Anderson has been covering the royal family for more than 50 years and his latest book, “Kate!: The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen,” takes a deep dive into the royal rift.

“Extra” spoke with Anderson, who called it a “real tragedy” that “Kate and Harry were so close and now that relationship seems to be irretrievably broken.”

The author tells us Kate was willing to heal the relationship until one year ago when Prince Harry told the BBC, "I don't know how much longer my father has to live,” not long after the king's cancer diagnosis.

Anderson said, “Kate thought it was tasteless and thoughtless because anybody who's fighting cancer doesn't want to hear that kind of talk. And of course, what did you think Kate was going to think? She was in the same position at the time.”

He added, “And there's no desire, I believe, on either side really, to repair that relationship.”

Kate is, of course, recovering from her own battle with cancer.

Christopher said, “Kate underwent this kind of cloak and dagger routine to get cancer treatment. She didn't want anybody to know it before her children did.”

The extent of her illness still a closely guarded secret, but Christopher revealed this news to us about her 2024 diagnosis, “Most people don't realize that these surgeons who had operated on Pope Francis were actually secretly flown in to perform the surgery.”

Most recently, the family has been confronting a new royal scandal. The king stripping his brother of his titles because of his alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

The royal, formerly known as Prince Andrew, is denying any wrongdoing.

Anderson said Kate "is the first royal really to turn her back on Andrew... rather early on in this story."

He claims, "Kate refused to talk to him. She did not want him around her family. Behind the scenes, Kate really lobbied hard for Andrew to be stripped of his title, which the king eventually did."

The royal biographer added, "The reason is that Kate does not want her husband and then ultimately George inheriting a a badly dented crown."

So, what does the future look like with Kate, the next queen?

Andreson said, “Here is a person who really is going to save the monarchy, who is going to be not only the wife of a king but the mother of a future monarch and she was not born to this. Kate has been able to take all of this to another level and that's because she has the one thing that Diana never had, unfortunately, and that is a husband who loves her and supports her.”

He went on, “This one person somehow managed to navigate all the treacherous waters of the monarchy to overcome every obstacle that was thrown in her path. The Brits love to say that she'd never put a foot wrong and they're absolutely right.”