Win It! A Girls Getaway to Las Vegas

Planning a girls' trip? Check out our latest giveaway!

“Extra” is giving one lucky winner a two-night stay in the Lucky Bunny Suite at Westgate Las Vegas.

The 1611 square-foot one-bedroom suite is described as an "opulent yet playfully seductive retreat” for "those who crave glamour, indulgence, and a touch of intrigue.”

That’s not all... the winner will also receive dinner for two at the Edge Steakhouse and two cocktails at the Velvet Lounge.

This offer is based on availability and subject to change. Airfare is not included.

The giveaway entry form expires May 22, 2026 and the prize offer expires April 30, 2027.

Plus, there is plenty to do in Las Vegas all month long like the Electric Daisy Carnival, No Doubt at the Sphere, BTS’ full week of activations across the strip, capped off with four-nights at Allegiant Stadium.

Watch the video for all the happenings in Vegas and the best places to celebrate Mother’s Day!

For more check out VisitLasVegas.com.