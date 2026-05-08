Win It! A $100 Shapermint Gift Card

It was a fashionista feast for the eyes with trends like strapless dresses, cinched waists, and sleek silhouettes at the 2026 Met Gala.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Shapermint Brand Director and Fashion Expert Gabrielle Richards, who broke down confidence-boosting secrets so you can get the same looks at home!

For any strapless look or complicated neckline, Gabrielle recommended Shapermint’s Bandeau Strapless Bra, saying, “It’s wireless, and stays in place all day, so it’s very, very comfortable.”

If you’re wanting to wear a form-fitting dress, Gabrielle suggested Shapermint’s High-Waisted Shaping Shorts, emphasizing, “It’s going to enhance your waist and smooth your thighs with 360° support.”

According to Gabrielle, Shapermint “has the most comfortable shaping essentials” for everyone, adding, “We celebrate body diversity and we range in size from a small-4XL.”

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