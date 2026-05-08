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Celebrity News May 08, 2026

Olivia Culpo & Christian McCaffrey Expecting Baby #2

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Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have another baby on the way!

Culpo shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, “Best birthday gift ❤️ Baby #2 coming soon 🥹.”

She included a series of photos, starting with one of the couple wearing white, sitting on a white picnic blanket as she holds their 10-month-old daughter Colette. 

Her dog Oliver Sprinkles sits with the fam next to a basket of apples and a series of ultrasound images.

Olivia also included a photo of her cradling her baby bump and another of her kissing Christian.

Culpo and McCaffrey welcomed Colette in July 2025.

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