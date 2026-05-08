Celebrity News May 08, 2026
Olivia Culpo & Christian McCaffrey Expecting Baby #2
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have another baby on the way!
Culpo shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, “Best birthday gift ❤️ Baby #2 coming soon 🥹.”
She included a series of photos, starting with one of the couple wearing white, sitting on a white picnic blanket as she holds their 10-month-old daughter Colette.
Olivia Culpo & Christian McCaffrey Welcome Baby GirlView Story
Her dog Oliver Sprinkles sits with the fam next to a basket of apples and a series of ultrasound images.
Olivia also included a photo of her cradling her baby bump and another of her kissing Christian.
Culpo and McCaffrey welcomed Colette in July 2025.