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Kris Jenner just revealed she’s using an Ozempic alternative.

During a recent episode of the SHE MD Podcast, Kris talked about her journey with the GLP-1.

“I did not do, like, an Ozempic,” Jenner said. “I tried it. We tried it once when no one knew what it was and it made me really sick.”

She recalled telling her doctor, "I can't work anymore. I can't. I'm so sick. I can't, like nauseous.' And so she goes, ‘Okay, okay. Let's try something else.’”

That’s when Kris found something that did work for her.

“I realized that a peptide injection was really great for me,” Jenner said. “And then I follow it up with supplements,” adding she takes fish oils and omega-3s.

According to the University of Virginia, "Peptides are small chains of amino acids that help regulate how the body works. Some are prescribed for medical use, while others are marketed online for fitness, recovery and appearance.”

The university adds that these peptides can be found in weight loss products like Wegovy and Zepbound.

Kris did not specify what product she is taking, but told the podcast her new regimen was a “game changer.”