Dave Coulier Reveals 45-Lb. Weight Loss from Brutal Cancer Treatments

Instagram

Dave Coulier took to Instagram to address his changing appearance and voice due to brutal cancer treatments.

The “Full House” actor has battled two types of cancer over the past few years, including stage 3 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and p16 squamous carcinoma at the base of his tongue.

Coulier previously announced he’s cancer-free from the lymphoma and in remission from the carcinoma, but he’s still recuperating from the harsh treatments.

In a new video, he tells fans, “I haven’t posted in quite a while. The last time I did some of you said that I look differently, and I sound differently, and I do.”

He went on, "What you're seeing is the side effects of extensive radiation that I went through for carcinoma in my throat. I haven't been able to eat solid food in months, so I've lost 45 lbs. That's what you're seeing.”

As for his voice, he said, "And it’s affected my ability to speak, so you are right on with what you are seeing and what you’re hearing.”

Combing his fingers through his hair, the actor noted that after undergoing chemotherapy for the lymphoma, his hair is "kind of growing back."

Coulier also shared some good news, saying, “We got our pet scans back and the prognosis looks good for both the carcinoma in my throat and the lymphoma.”

Dave said he’s been busy with his artwork and creative writing and with working on his non-toxic online store at AwearMarket.com.