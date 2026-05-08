Cameron Mathison & Wife Vanessa File for Legal Separation

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Two years after announcing their split, "All My Children" star Cameron Mathison and his estranged wife Vanessa Mathison have filed for a legal separation.

TMZ reports the two filed a joint petition days ago and aren’t looking at a divorce just yet.

Since it's a joint petition, it would appear the former couple is working together on the division of property, support, and legal fees.

They are the parents of two adult children, so child custody won’t be an issue.

In the summer of 2024, Cameron broke the news on the split, writing on Instagram, “After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways. We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together.”