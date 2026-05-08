Celebrity News May 08, 2026
Cameron Mathison & Wife Vanessa File for Legal Separation
Two years after announcing their split, "All My Children" star Cameron Mathison and his estranged wife Vanessa Mathison have filed for a legal separation.
TMZ reports the two filed a joint petition days ago and aren’t looking at a divorce just yet.
Since it's a joint petition, it would appear the former couple is working together on the division of property, support, and legal fees.
They are the parents of two adult children, so child custody won’t be an issue.
In the summer of 2024, Cameron broke the news on the split, writing on Instagram, “After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways. We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together.”
He went on, "Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them. We remain friends, and both wish the best for one another. We sincerely appreciate your respect for our family’s privacy during this transition.”